General observer appointed for Shivamogga constituency

April 20, 2024 06:54 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

The Election Commission has appointed IAS officer Punam of Rajasthan cadre as general observer for Shivamogga parliamentary constituency. She reported to the constituency on April 18.

The public in Shivamogga Lok Sabha constituency can contact the observer through phone or email with regard to conduct of the election. The officer can be contacted through her mobile number, 91-8147695215 or by email generalobservershimoga@gmail.com

The observer’s office is at room no:2 at the Circuit House in Shivamogga. The officer can be contacted during office hours, according to a press release issued by Shivamogga district administration.

