GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

General observer appointed for Shivamogga constituency

April 20, 2024 06:54 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

The Election Commission has appointed IAS officer Punam of Rajasthan cadre as general observer for Shivamogga parliamentary constituency. She reported to the constituency on April 18.

The public in Shivamogga Lok Sabha constituency can contact the observer through phone or email with regard to conduct of the election. The officer can be contacted through her mobile number, 91-8147695215 or by email generalobservershimoga@gmail.com

The observer’s office is at room no:2 at the Circuit House in Shivamogga. The officer can be contacted during office hours, according to a press release issued by Shivamogga district administration.

Related Topics

General Elections 2024 / Karnataka

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.