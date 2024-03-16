General Election 2024: full schedule

March 16, 2024 04:44 pm | Updated 04:56 pm IST

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar on March 16 announced the schedule for the upcoming 18th Lok Sabha elections, and for the Assembly seats in Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Odisha and Sikkim.

Mr. Kumar announced the schedule in New Delhi for 543 Lok Sabha seats. The elections will be held between April 19 and June 1, across seven phases. The Assembly polls for the aforementioned four States will be held simultaneously. The by-elections are also being held in the States of Bihar, Gujarat, Haryana, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Tripura.

The counting of votes will be on June 4, 2024 The tenure of the 17th Lok Sabha is scheduled to end on June 16, 2024.

Most States will go to polls in the first phase beginning on April 19. The Model Code of Conduct has begun from the date of the poll announcement.

Single Poll Date - 22 (Arunachal Pradesh, A&N island, Andhra Pradesh, Chandigarh, DDN&H, Delhi, Goa, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Kerala, Lakshadweep, Ladakh, Mizoram, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Puducherry, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Telangana, Uttarakhand)

Two Poll Dates 4 - (Karnataka, Rajasthan, Tripura, Manipur)

Three Poll dates 2 - (Chhattisgarh, Assam)

Four Poll Dates 3 - (Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand)

Five Poll dates 2 - (Maharashtra, Jammu & Kashmir)

Seven Poll Dates 3 - (Uttar Pradesh, Bihar & West Bengal)

Total 36

Date of counting: June 4, 2024

