GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

General Elections 2024: Election Commission releases absolute number of votes polled for phase six; final turnout 63.37 %

The highest turnout for the sixth phase was recorded in West Bengal at 82.71%, while the lowest of 55.40% was recorded in Jammu and Kashmir

Published - May 28, 2024 09:00 pm IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Voters waiting to vote during sixth phase of Lok Sabha Election at a polling station in Nuh, Haryana, on May 25, 2024.

Voters waiting to vote during sixth phase of Lok Sabha Election at a polling station in Nuh, Haryana, on May 25, 2024. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The Election Commission (EC) on Tuesday came out with the absolute number of votes polled in the sixth phase of Lok Sabha election as well as the final turnout which it pegged at 63.37%.

The absolute number of voters was released just three days after the voting for the sixth phase took place on May 25 while the numbers for the first five phases was released by the poll body 36 days after the first phase.

Watch | How India voted during Phase 6 of Lok Sabha polls 2024

The highest turnout for the sixth phase was recorded in West Bengal at 82.71%, while the lowest of 55.40% was recorded in Jammu and Kashmir. However, the turnout for J&K was highest in 30 years. The total number of votes polled were 7,05,44,933 in 58 constituencies as against the total registered electors of 11,13,16,606, the EC said in a statement.

The EC had shared the absolute figures for the first time on May 25, a day after the Supreme Court refused to direct the poll body to disclose details of Form 17 C, which contains this data at the booth level and is handed out to all the polling agents of the candidates. A petition seeking this disclosure had been filed by NGO Association for Democratic Reforms.

Why are concerns being raised over the Election Commission’s voter turnout data? | Explained

In an affidavit filed before the top court last week, the commission had expressed concern that there was a “design, a pattern” that was at play in the petitioners’ approach.

In its statement on May 25, the EC had further reiterated this. “The commission notes the pattern of false narratives and mischievous design to vitiate electoral process”, it said adding any alteration in the number of the votes polled is not possible.

The first phase saw 11,00,52,103 out of the total registered 16,63,86,344 votes being polled, the second 10,58,30,572 out of 15,86,45,484, the third 11,32,34,676 out of 17,24,04,907, fourth 12,24,69,319 out of 17,70,75,629 and fifth 5,57,10,618 out of 8,95,67,973 registered votes polled.

Related Topics

General Elections 2024 / Election Commission of India / voting / election

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.