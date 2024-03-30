ADVERTISEMENT

Lok Sabha elections | Union Minister Rajnath Singh to head BJP’s manifesto committee

March 30, 2024 04:56 pm | Updated 04:56 pm IST - New Delhi

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be the convener and another Union Minister Piyush Goyal its co-convener

PTI

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (right) will be heading the BJP manifesto committee while Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be the convener of the panel. | Photo Credit: ANI

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will head the BJP's 27-member manifesto committee for the Lok Sabha polls as the party brainstorms and seeks suggestions from people across the country for its election promises.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be the committee's convener and another Union minister Piyush Goyal its co-convener.

Several other Union Ministers, besides Chief Ministers of States such as Gujarat, Assam and Madhya Pradesh, and seasoned hands like Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Vasundhara Raje are among the members of the committee.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US