GIFT a SubscriptionGift
year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu
Live

General election 2024 LIVE updates: Ahead of counting day, BJP, INDIA bloc leaders urge ECI to stick to prescribed process

The Election Commission of India will hold a press conference on Monday

Updated - June 03, 2024 06:31 am IST

Published - June 03, 2024 06:07 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Signboards are erected at the entrance of strong rooms under the surveillance of Election Commission of India on Andhra University campus in Visakhapatnam on June 2, 2024.

Signboards are erected at the entrance of strong rooms under the surveillance of Election Commission of India on Andhra University campus in Visakhapatnam on June 2, 2024. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

The Election Commission of India will hold a press conference today, a day before the counting of votes polled in the Lok Sabha polls. This is perhaps for the first time the poll panel has convened a presser on the conclusion of polls.

The ECI has also ordered the repolling at one booth each in the Barasat and Mathurapur Lok Sabha constituencies of West Bengal on Monday based on reports of the returning officers, the district election officers and observers concerned.

On Sunday, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) recorded landslide victories to retain power for their third and second successive terms, in Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim respectively.

A delegation of leaders from the INDIA opposition bloc met the full bench of the Election Commission on June 2 and urged it to ensure that all the guidelines are followed on June 4, including declaring the postal-ballot results before the outcome of the EVMs is announced.

Also Read | India General Election Highlights from June 2

Follow the live updates here:

  • June 03, 2024 06:30
    In Uttar Pradesh, BJP focused on temple, opposition pitched polls as a vote on democracy

    The campaign for Uttar Pradesh, politically the most critical state, which elects 80 MPs to the lower house of parliament, saw the major political parties pitching their campaign agendas across the State in intense campaigning.

    The BJP’s campaign pitch in U.P. had Ram Temple at the core with the Prime Minister Narendra Modi even claiming that the Congress and SP would bulldoze the temple if elected, adding that the opposition should learn from Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath where to use bulldozers.

    Read more on this here...
  • June 03, 2024 06:12
    Undeterred by exit poll results, SP workers continue to guard EVMs in scorching heat

    The results of exit polls have not doused the enthusiasm of the Samajwadi Party workers as they continue to keep round-the-clock vigil at the strong rooms where the electronic voting machines (EVM) are stored, even as workers of the BJP are taking it easy. Exit polls have predicted 62-72 seats for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and 6 to 17 seats for the INDIA bloc.

    Read more on this here...

