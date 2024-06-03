The Election Commission of India will hold a press conference today, a day before the counting of votes polled in the Lok Sabha polls. This is perhaps for the first time the poll panel has convened a presser on the conclusion of polls.

The ECI has also ordered the repolling at one booth each in the Barasat and Mathurapur Lok Sabha constituencies of West Bengal on Monday based on reports of the returning officers, the district election officers and observers concerned.

On Sunday, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) recorded landslide victories to retain power for their third and second successive terms, in Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim respectively.

A delegation of leaders from the INDIA opposition bloc met the full bench of the Election Commission on June 2 and urged it to ensure that all the guidelines are followed on June 4, including declaring the postal-ballot results before the outcome of the EVMs is announced.

