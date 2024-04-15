GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Geetha Shivarajkumar declares assets worth over ₹40 crore in her affidavit

Her husband M.S. Puttaswamy alias Shivarajkumar possesses assets worth over ₹49 crore

April 15, 2024 07:10 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Geetha Shivarajkumar, who filed her nomination papers as a Congress candidate for Shivamogga Lok Sabha seat, possesses properties and valuables worth ₹40.04 crore. Her husband M.S. Puttaswamy, alias Shivarajkumar, owns properties worth over ₹49 crore.

The 59-year-old Ms. Geetha Shivarajkumar, in her affidavit submitted along with the nomination papers, has declared that her annual income in the year 2022–23 was ₹1.48 crore, while her husband earned ₹2.97 crore in the year.

She has movable assets worth over ₹5.54 crore. That includes deposits in banks, gold, and a Toyota Hybrid car worth over ₹1.07 crore. Her husband has movable assets worth over ₹18 crores that include three cars, gold, cash in hand, and personal loans offered.

Geetha Shivarajkumar and her husband jointly own agricultural land at Kanakapura Taluk. She has a commercial property at Koramangala in Bengaluru, and its current market value is ₹6 crore. Shivarajkumar has agriculture land of 3.46 acres worth ₹2.5 crore at Manur village of Erode district in Tamil Nadu.

Loan from husband

Besides that, she and her husband jointly own residential buildings at Rachenahalli in Bengaluru. The total current market value of immovable assets she owns is ₹34.5 crore. And, the current market value of immovable properties that her husband owns has been assessed at ₹31 crore.

The Congress candidate has total liabilities of ₹7.14 crore. It includes a car loan of ₹57.4 lakh, another loan of ₹6 crore borrowed from her husband. Shivarajkumar has declared liabilities of ₹17.01 crore. That includes a bank loan of ₹3.94 crore, and he received ₹13.06 crore as an advance from films and advertisements. Besides that, he has income tax dues of ₹95.79 lakh.

In 2014

Geetha, in her affidavit, has introduced herself as a housewife, engaged in business, and a social worker. Her sources of income are house property and business. She obtained a B.A. degree from Bangalore University in 1985.

Geetha Shivarajkumar had earlier contested as JD(S) candidate for Shivamogga seat in 2014. Then, she declared that she owned assets worth ₹6.17 crore. Her husband, Shivarajkumar, then, possessed assets worth over ₹11.5 crore.

Comments

