Narendra Modi 3.0: Portfolio of Union Council of Ministers

Updated - June 10, 2024 08:40 pm IST

Published - June 10, 2024 08:34 pm IST

Union Ministers like Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Nitin Gadkari have retained their old portfolios; new inductees include Shivraj Singh Chouhan, J.P. Nadda and H.D. Kumaraswamy.

The Hindu Bureau

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chairs the first meeting of his new Cabinet, in New Delhi, on June 10, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Having secured the numbers to form the government, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), spearheaded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, had administered the oath of office on June 9.

S. Jaishankar and Nirmala Sitharaman also retained their External Affairs and Finance portfolios.

Smriti Irani, Anurag Thakur among 37 Ministers dropped from Modi Cabinet

S. Jaishankar and Nirmala Sitharaman also retained their External Affairs and Finance portfolios.

Notable absentees were Anurag Thakur and Smriti Irani.

Here are the Cabinet Ministers

NamePortfolio
Prime Minister Narendra ModiPrime Minister and also in-charge of: Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions; Department of Atomic Energy; Department of Space; All important policy issues; and All other portfolios not allocated to any Minister.
Rajnath SinghDefence
Amit ShahHome Affairs and Cooperation
Nitin GadkariRoad Transport and Highways
J.P. NaddaHealth and Family Welfare and Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers.
Shivraj Singh ChouhanAgriculture, Farmers Welfare and Rural Development.
Nirmala SitharamanFinance and Corporate Affairs
S. JaishankarExternal Affairs
Manohar Lal KhattarHousing, Urban Affairs and Power.
H. D. KumaraswamyMinistry of Heavy Industries and Steel
Piyush GoyalCommerce and Industry
Dharmendra PradhanEducation
Jitan Ram ManjhiMicro, Small and Medium Enterprises.
Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan SinghPanchayati Raj; and Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying.
Sarbananda SonowalPorts, Shipping and Waterways.
Dr. Virendra KumarSocial Justice and Empowerment.
Kinjarapu Rammohan NaiduCivil Aviation
Pralhad JoshiConsumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution; and New and Renewable Energy.
Jual OramTribal Affairs
Giriraj SinghTextiles
Ashwini VaishnawRailways; Information and Broadcasting; and Electronics and Information Technology.
Jyotiraditya M. ScindiaCommunications; and Development of North Eastern Region.
Bhupender YadavEnvironment, Forest and Climate Change.
Gajendra Singh ShekhawatCulture; and Tourism.
Annpurna DeviWomen and Child Development
Kiren RijijuParliamentary Affairs; and Minority Affairs.
Hardeep Singh PuriPetroleum and Natural Gas
Dr. Mansukh MandaviyaLabour and Employment; and Youth Affairs and Sports.
G. Kishan ReddyCoal; and Mines
Chirag PaswanFood Processing Industries.
C R PatilJal Shakti.

Ministers of State (Independent Charge)

Rao Inderjit SinghMinistry of Statistics and Programme Implementation; Ministry of Planning; and Culture.
Dr. Jitendra SinghScience and Technology; Earth Sciences; Prime Minister’s Office; Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions; Atomic Energy; and Department of Space.
Arjun Ram MeghwalLaw and Justice; and MoS of Parliamentary Affairs.
Jadhav Prataprao GanpatraoMinistry of Ayush; and MoS Health and Family Welfare.
Jayant ChaudharyMinistry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship; and MoS in Education

Ministers of State

Jitin PrasadaMinistry of Commerce and Industry; and Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.
Shripad Yesso NaikMinistry of Power; and Ministry of New and Renewable Energy.
Pankaj ChaudharyFinance
Krishan PalCooperatipm
Ramdas AthawaleMinistry of Social Justice and Empowerment.
Ram Nath ThakurMinistry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare.
Nityanand RaiHome Affairs
Anupriya PatelMinistry of Health and Family Welfare; and Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers.
V. SomannaJal Shakti; and Ministry of Railways.
Dr. Chandra Sekhar PemmasaniMinistry of Rural Development; and Ministry of Communications.
Prof. S. P. Singh BaghelMinistry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying; and Ministry of Panchayati Raj.
Sushri Sobha KarandlajeMinistry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises; and Ministry of Labour and Employment.
Kirtivardhan SinghMinistry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change; and Ministry of External Affairs.
B. L. VermaMinistry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution; and Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.
Shantanu ThakurMinistry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways
Suresh Gopiinistry of Petroleum and Natural Gas; and Ministry of Tourism.
L. MuruganNinistry of Information and Broadcasting; and Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs.
Ajay TamtaMinistry of Road Transport and Highways.
Bandi Sanjay KumarMinistry of Home Affairs.
Kamlesh PaswanMinistry of Rural Development.
Bhagirath ChoudharyMinistry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare.
Satish Chandra DubeyMinistry of Coal; and Ministry of Mines.
Sanjay SethMinistry of Defence.
Ravneet SinghMinistry of Food Processing Industries; and Ministry of Railways.
Durgadas UikeyMinistry of Tribal Affairs
Raksha Nikhil KhadseMinistry of Youth Affairs and Sports
Sukanta MajumdarMinistry of Education; and Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region.
Savitri ThakurMinistry of Women and Child Development.
Tokhan SahuMinistry of Housing and Urban Affairs.
Raj Bhushan Choudhary Ministry of Jal Shakti.
Bhupathi Raju Srinivasa VarmaMinistry of Heavy Industries; and Ministry of Steel.
Harsh MalhotraMinistry of Corporate Affairs; and Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.
Nimuben Jayantibhai BambhaniyaMinistry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution.
Murlidhar MoholMinistry of Cooperation; and Ministry of Civil Aviation.
George KurianMinistry of Minority Affairs; and Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying.
Pabitra MargheritaMinistry of External Affairs; and Ministry of Textiles.
