Having secured the numbers to form the government, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), spearheaded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, had administered the oath of office on June 9.

Union Ministers like Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Nitin Gadkari have retained their old portfolios but there were some new faces like Shivraj Singh Chouhan, J.P. Nadda and H.D. Kumaraswamy.

S. Jaishankar and Nirmala Sitharaman also retained their External Affairs and Finance portfolios.

Notable absentees were Anurag Thakur and Smriti Irani.

Here are the Cabinet Ministers

Name Portfolio Prime Minister Narendra Modi Prime Minister and also in-charge of: Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions; Department of Atomic Energy; Department of Space; All important policy issues; and All other portfolios not allocated to any Minister.

Rajnath Singh Defence Amit Shah Home Affairs and Cooperation Nitin Gadkari Road Transport and Highways J.P. Nadda Health and Family Welfare and Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers. Shivraj Singh Chouhan Agriculture, Farmers Welfare and Rural Development.

Nirmala Sitharaman Finance and Corporate Affairs S. Jaishankar External Affairs Manohar Lal Khattar Housing, Urban Affairs and Power. H. D. Kumaraswamy Ministry of Heavy Industries and Steel Piyush Goyal Commerce and Industry Dharmendra Pradhan Education

Jitan Ram Manjhi Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises. Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh Panchayati Raj; and Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying. Sarbananda Sonowal Ports, Shipping and Waterways. Dr. Virendra Kumar Social Justice and Empowerment. Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu Civil Aviation Pralhad Joshi Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution; and New and Renewable Energy.

Jual Oram Tribal Affairs Giriraj Singh Textiles Ashwini Vaishnaw Railways; Information and Broadcasting; and Electronics and Information Technology. Jyotiraditya M. Scindia Communications; and Development of North Eastern Region. Bhupender Yadav Environment, Forest and Climate Change. Gajendra Singh Shekhawat Culture; and Tourism.

Annpurna Devi Women and Child Development Kiren Rijiju Parliamentary Affairs; and Minority Affairs. Hardeep Singh Puri Petroleum and Natural Gas Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya Labour and Employment; and Youth Affairs and Sports. G. Kishan Reddy Coal; and Mines Chirag Paswan Food Processing Industries.

C R Patil Jal Shakti.

Ministers of State (Independent Charge)

Rao Inderjit Singh Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation; Ministry of Planning; and Culture. Dr. Jitendra Singh Science and Technology; Earth Sciences; Prime Minister’s Office; Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions; Atomic Energy; and Department of Space. Arjun Ram Meghwal Law and Justice; and MoS of Parliamentary Affairs. Jadhav Prataprao Ganpatrao Ministry of Ayush; and MoS Health and Family Welfare. Jayant Chaudhary Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship; and MoS in Education

Ministers of State

Jitin Prasada Ministry of Commerce and Industry; and Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology. Shripad Yesso Naik Ministry of Power; and Ministry of New and Renewable Energy. Pankaj Chaudhary Finance Krishan Pal Cooperatipm Ramdas Athawale Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment. Ram Nath Thakur Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare.

Nityanand Rai Home Affairs Anupriya Patel Ministry of Health and Family Welfare; and Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers. V. Somanna Jal Shakti; and Ministry of Railways. Dr. Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani Ministry of Rural Development; and Ministry of Communications. Prof. S. P. Singh Baghel Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying; and Ministry of Panchayati Raj. Sushri Sobha Karandlaje Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises; and Ministry of Labour and Employment.

Kirtivardhan Singh Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change; and Ministry of External Affairs. B. L. Verma Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution; and Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment. Shantanu Thakur Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Suresh Gopi inistry of Petroleum and Natural Gas; and Ministry of Tourism. L. Murugan Ninistry of Information and Broadcasting; and Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs. Ajay Tamta Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

Bandi Sanjay Kumar Ministry of Home Affairs. Kamlesh Paswan Ministry of Rural Development. Bhagirath Choudhary Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare. Satish Chandra Dubey Ministry of Coal; and Ministry of Mines. Sanjay Seth Ministry of Defence. Ravneet Singh Ministry of Food Processing Industries; and Ministry of Railways.

Durgadas Uikey Ministry of Tribal Affairs Raksha Nikhil Khadse Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports Sukanta Majumdar Ministry of Education; and Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region. Savitri Thakur Ministry of Women and Child Development. Tokhan Sahu Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs. Raj Bhushan Choudhary Ministry of Jal Shakti.

Bhupathi Raju Srinivasa Varma Ministry of Heavy Industries; and Ministry of Steel. Harsh Malhotra Ministry of Corporate Affairs; and Ministry of Road Transport and Highways. Nimuben Jayantibhai Bambhaniya Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution. Murlidhar Mohol Ministry of Cooperation; and Ministry of Civil Aviation. George Kurian Ministry of Minority Affairs; and Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying. Pabitra Margherita Ministry of External Affairs; and Ministry of Textiles.

