‘Frontier Nagas’ confirm boycott of Lok Sabha elections

March 20, 2024 03:32 am | Updated 03:32 am IST - GUWAHATI

GUWAHATI

Naga organisations demanding the creation of “Frontier Nagaland” have affirmed their decision to boycott the elections to Nagaland’s lone Lok Sabha constituency on April 19.

Leaders of 10 organisations representing the people of six “backward” districts of the eastern part of Nagaland held a public meeting at Tuensang on Tuesday and resolved unanimously to stand by a February 23 resolution not to participate in Central or State elections and ask the people of ‘Eastern Nagaland’ to refrain from casting their votes.

The organisations, led by the Eastern Nagaland Public Organisation (ENPO), said the resolution followed the Centre’s failure to create the ‘Frontier Nagaland Territory before the declaration of the model code of conduct for the parliamentary polls as promised.

Shah’s promise

On December 7, 2023, Home Minister Amit Shah assured a positive step toward the creation of the Frontier Nagaland Territory through the Ministry of Home Affairs.

During the meeting, the ENPO was entrusted with drawing up strategies for implementation of the poll boycott resolution. It was also decided that the ENPO would write to the Centre “not to entertain any write-up or suggestions” on the Frontier Nagaland Territory issued from anyone other than the ENPO.

The ENPO was also asked to convene another public meeting involving all 20 legislators from eastern Nagaland within a week at Tuensang in consultation with the Eastern Nagaland Legislators’ Union.

Public emergency

Eastern Nagaland, comprising the Mon, Kiphire, Longleng, Noklak, Shamator, and Tuensang districts, have been going through a “public emergency” that imposes restrictions on people living in the region.

Tuesday’s meeting resolved to temporarily suspend all forms of restrictions under the public emergency from March 21.

Twenty of Nagaland’s 60 Assembly seats are from Eastern Nagaland. The representatives of these constituencies could not attend the Tuensang meeting as they were in New Delhi to discuss the Frontier Nagaland Territory issue.

