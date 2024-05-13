Fresh case against Madhavi Latha for taking away seized dummy EVMs used to manipulate voters

The Mangalhat police booked another case against BJP candidate Madhavi Latha and BJP followers for using dummy electronic voting machines (EVM) to manipulate voters in the locality. Officials said that they initially took two BJP workers into custody for manipulating the voters with fake EVMs. However, Madhavi Latha reached the police station and managed to free the men and also take away the seized dummy EVMs.

Goshamahal ACP K. Venkat Reddy said that cases were booked against BJP workers Rakesh Goud and Bunny. “Later, Madhavi Latha was also booked for obstructing police and taking away the seized EVMs from the police custody,” said the official.

Meanwhile, officials from the top brass mentioned that action will be taken against the police officials of Mangalhat in this regard.

Mangalhat comes under the Goshamahal Assembly segment and is considered a stronghold of BJP legislator T. Raja Singh.

