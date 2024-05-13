ADVERTISEMENT

Fresh case against Madhavi Latha for taking away seized dummy EVMs used to manipulate voters

Published - May 13, 2024 04:22 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Officials said that they initially took two BJP workers into custody for manipulating the voters with fake EVMs

Naveen Kumar

BJP candidate Madhavi Latha walks barefoot during the fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Dhoolpet, Hyderabad, on May 13, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Mangalhat police booked another case against BJP candidate Madhavi Latha and BJP followers for using dummy electronic voting machines (EVM) to manipulate voters in the locality. Officials said that they initially took two BJP workers into custody for manipulating the voters with fake EVMs. However, Madhavi Latha reached the police station and managed to free the men and also take away the seized dummy EVMs. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Goshamahal ACP K. Venkat Reddy said that cases were booked against BJP workers Rakesh Goud and Bunny. “Later, Madhavi Latha was also booked for obstructing police and taking away the seized EVMs from the police custody,” said the official.

Meanwhile, officials from the top brass mentioned that action will be taken against the police officials of Mangalhat in this regard. 

Mangalhat comes under the Goshamahal Assembly segment and is considered a stronghold of BJP legislator T. Raja Singh.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US