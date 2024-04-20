ADVERTISEMENT

Four years after riots, North East Delhi residents tired of ‘divisive politics’

April 20, 2024 08:41 pm | Updated 09:21 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar to challenge two-time BJP MP Manoj Tiwari; voters complain about poor infrastructure, contaminated water, garbage on streets; say they will vote for development

Samridhi Tewari

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari | Photo Credit: PTI

Voters in the North East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency, which will see a direct contest between two-time BJP MP Manoj Tiwari and Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar, say they are tired of “divisive politics” and will cast their ballots in favour of development. The seat goes to the polls in the sixth phase on May 25.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This constituency needs better roads, schools, hospitals, houses, but every single politician plays divisive politics using the same old ‘Hindu-Muslim’ narrative. When will we ever see development?” asks Bablu Gautam, a plumber and resident of Shiv Vihar, whose bylanes are festooned with saffron flags bearing the image of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. “We get no help from party leaders, only politics,” he says.

‘See how an MP works’: Manoj Tiwari’s jibe at Congress rival Kanhaiya as Lok Sabha battle intensifies in North East Delhi

Piles of garbage

Mr. Gautam recalls the riots that rocked north-east Delhi in February 2020, which claimed 53 lives and left hundreds injured. He says his family of four did not step out of their house for two days while the violence raged. “We became the headline for days; many leaders used our names in their speeches. But have these leaders paid us a visit and seen that we live amid mounting piles of garbage and foul-smelling water?” he says.

ADVERTISEMENT

Even during the nationwide lockdown imposed following the outbreak of COVID-19, political leaders did not provide any help to the residents, Mr. Gautam says. “Neighbours helped each other amid the riots and made sure the area remained safe. The poor were either killed or arrested. Those who orchestrated the riots are still scot-free,” he adds.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Economic boycott

Muslims constitute around 13% of Delhi’s population; in north-east Delhi, this figure stands at 29.34%, according to the 2011 census. In Old Mustafabad, Mudassir Abbas, 27, whose brother Ashfaq Hussain, 24, was shot dead during the riots, says, “We know the political situation in our country. Even our children know how hatred is being spread between communities.”

Mr. Abbas points out that people in this constituency have lost jobs due to the riots. “Some had to shut down their restaurants as certain people do not want to eat food made by members of other communities. This is what the riot has done in an area already struggling with poverty,” he says.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also stresses the need for “more conversation about development in the area and not hate between Hindu and Muslims”. He adds, “We have all seen the hate speeches delivered by leaders at various rallies, the targeted attacks on the Muslim community, and calls for its complete economic boycott. Is this what the people of north-east Delhi deserve?”

Mr. Abbas says that no politician wants to address “the lack of public toilets, parks, or proper hospitals in the area and the unsanitary conditions we live in. Whenever we file complaints, we are ignored or harassed by the police.”

‘No one listens’

In New Mustafabad, a few residents are discussing the upcoming election on a busy road which has been dug up, with garbage piling up on the pavement. “Look at the condition of this neighbourhood. If a leader comes for a rally, then at least it will be cleaned. We don’t have any kind of hope that politicians will do anything for us,” says Tahir Malik, 45, a scrap dealer.

Mohammad Fareeb, 54, who sells papayas, says, “The roads were laid during the Congress rule. There hasn’t been much development since then. The water is contaminated and the streets are dirty, but nobody listens to us. We have a BJP MP [Tiwari] and an AAP MLA [Haji Yunus], but locals feel the situation hasn’t changed since the last Assembly election in 2020. We feel Kanhaiya could be a promising face.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US