GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Four polling officials suspended over outside interference in voting at 92-year-old woman’s house in Kerala’s Kannur

District Collector recommends probe against a person for allegedly interfering in voting of 92-year-old at polling booth set up at her residence

April 19, 2024 02:26 pm | Updated 02:26 pm IST - Kannur

PTI
The Kannur District Collector has suspended the special polling officer, polling assistant micro observer, special police officer, and videographer in connection with the incident reported from Kalliasseri grama panchayat. (image for representation)

The Kannur District Collector has suspended the special polling officer, polling assistant micro observer, special police officer, and videographer in connection with the incident reported from Kalliasseri grama panchayat. (image for representation) | Photo Credit: PTI

Four polling officials were suspended from service for allegedly failing to prevent outside interference in the voting process at the house of a 92-year-old woman during the Lok Sabha polls in Kannur district of Kerala, officials said on April 19 (Friday).

District Collector Arun K. Vijayan, also the District Election Officer, suspended the special polling officer, polling assistant micro observer, special police officer, and videographer in connection with the incident reported from Kalliasseri grama panchayat.

The Collector also recommended an investigation against a person named Ganesan for allegedly interfering in the voting of 92-year-old Devi at a polling booth set up at her residence on April 18.

Kalliasseri Assembly segment in Kannur district falls under the Kasaragod Lok Sabha seat.

The Congress alleged that Ganesan was a worker of the CPI(M), while the BJP alleged that it was an attempt to sabotage the elections. The Left party has not reacted to the allegations.

"When voting was conducted at Devi's house, it was observed that there was external interference leading to a loss of the secret nature of the vote," stated an official release.

It added that the Kalliasseri sub-polling officer had officially reported to the Kannapuram police station, through the City Police Commissioner, to take criminal action against the individual who acted illegally and the polling officials.

CCTV footage aired by news channels showed the man allegedly interfering in the voting process.

In the report submitted to the Chief Electoral Officer, the District Collector stated that Ganesan had interfered in the voting process, violating Section 128(1) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951 (maintenance of secrecy of voting).

The Collector's report recommended departmental action and police investigation against them.

According to the report, the incident also involved a violation of Section 171(c) of the Indian Penal Code (undue influence at elections).

Elections for the 20 Lok Sabha seats in Kerala will be held on April 26.

Related Topics

Kerala / Kannur / General Elections 2024

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.