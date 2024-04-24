April 24, 2024 03:36 pm | Updated 03:37 pm IST - Shivamogga

Coming down heavily on Rahul Gandhi’s proposal for a wealth survey, former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda has questioned if the Congress MP is dreaming of a revolution.

Addressing mediapersons in Hassan on April 24, Mr. Deve Gowda said, “Does he think he is a Maoist leader? Is he dreaming of a revolution? Earlier, land reforms were introduced in India. Now they are proposing to distribute wealth, including gold.”

Further, he said that by speaking of redistribution of wealth, Rahul Gandhi had insulted and humiliated two Congress Prime Ministers, who brought market reforms and increased the wealth of the nation. “He is indirectly trying to state all that the two Congress Prime Ministers did was wrong,” he opined.

Referring to the promises made by the Congress party in its manifesto, Mr. Deve Gowda commented, “A party that is very sure of never coming to power will promise so much. They want to turn the country upside down. They want power at any cost.”

With regard to the Congress party’s promise to create 30 lakh new government jobs, the former PM wanted to know how he (Rahul Gandhi) could add 30 lakh jobs overnight. “I have run this country. There are only 40 lakh sanctioned jobs. How can he overnight add 30 lakh more jobs. How much will he pay these people? Where will he employ them? Will he make them lift operators in government offices in four shifts? Only someone with no practical knowledge can speak like this,” he said.

He also asked whether former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram, who headed the Congress party’s manifesto committee, agreed with Rahul Gandhi’s ‘immature’ economic ideas.

