Former Haryana Minister Savitri Jindal quits Congress

March 28, 2024 12:07 pm | Updated 12:29 pm IST - Chandigarh

The 84-year-old Savitri Jindal announced her decision to quit the Congress on a social media post on March 27.

PTI

Savitri Jindal. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Former Haryana Minister Savitri Jindal quit the Congress, days after her son and industrialist Naveen Jindal left the party to join the BJP.

"I represented the people of Hisar for 10 years as an MLA and have served Haryana State selflessly as a Minister. The people of Hisar are my family and on the advice of my family, I am resigning from the primary membership of the Congress today," she posted in Hindi.

A few days ago, her son Naveen Jindal, a former MP, also quit the Congress and joined the BJP. Naveen, son of noted industrialist and former Haryana Minister O. P. Jindal, has been made as BJP candidate from Kurukshetra.

