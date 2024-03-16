Former Congress MP from Alwar Karan Singh Yadav joins BJP

March 16, 2024 01:18 pm | Updated 01:18 pm IST - Jaipur

Former Congress MP from Alwar, Karan Singh Yadav, joined the BJP in Jaipur on Saturday.

Along with him, several other Congress leaders also joined the saffron party.

Mr. Yadav resigned from the Congress' primary membership on Friday after holding senior party leader Bhanwar Jitendra Singh responsible for denial of ticket to him for contesting the upcoming Lok Sabha polls from Alwar.

Mr. Yadav joined the BJP at the party's State headquarters in the presence of party state president CP Joshi and other leaders.

