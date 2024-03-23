ADVERTISEMENT

Former Congress MLA joins BJP in Madhya Pradesh

March 23, 2024 04:26 pm | Updated 04:26 pm IST - Bhopal

Another senior Congress leader, Pramod Gugalia, also joined the BJP on the occasion

PTI

Manoj Chawla represented Alot Assembly constituency in 2018. Photo: X/@ManojChawla223

Former Congress MLA from Madhya Pradesh, Manoj Chawla, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in Ratlam on March 23, hours after resigning from primary membership of his parent party for "personal reasons".

Mr. Chawla, who had represented Alot Assembly constituency in 2018, was welcomed in the saffron fold by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.

Mr. Yadav is touring Ratlam, Jhabua, and Alirajpur districts as part of BJP's preparations for the Lok Sabha elections beginning April 19.

The BJP has fielded Anita Nagar Singh Chouhan from Ratlam Lok Sabha constituency.

