GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections

Former CM questions credibility of Puducherry BJP candidate for LS poll

April 04, 2024 10:59 pm | Updated April 05, 2024 07:37 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

Former Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy has questioned the credibility of the BJP candidate for Lok Sabha poll, A. Namassivayam, by bringing up his changing stance on different controversial subjects.

Addressing a press conference here on Thursday, the Congress leader said Mr. Namassivayam is also a Minister in the NDA government in Puducherry holding subjects such as home, education, electricity and industries.

Mr. Narayanasamy said when the BJP candidate was a Minister in the previous Congress government, he had opposed privatisation of the electricity department, new education policy and opposed policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. 

“As a Minister in the Congress government, he was part of the cabinet decision to oppose the move by the Centre to privatise the electricity department. Now, as a Minister in NDA government, he mooted the file for privatisation of the power sector in U.T. The employees of the electricity department and people of Puducherry should take note of such positions of the candidate before voting,” he said.

He also questioned Mr. Namassivayam on his handling of home and industries portfolios. The Congress leader said he had not been able to bring a single industry to Puducherry in the last three years. Flaying Chief Minister N Rangasamy and the BJP candidate for giving false promises during the Lok Sabha poll campaign, the Congress leader said that both the leaders remained silent on reopening of ration shops for the last three years. Now, the Chief Minister and Home Minister were trying to give false promises on reopening ration shops, he added.

When asked about the decision of the Left parties in Mahe not to campaign for the Congress candidate, V. Vaithilingam, Mr. Narayanasamy said their stand was part of the political situation in Kerala.

Mr. Narayanasamy did not give a convincing reply whether he would accept the challenge posed by Mr. Namassivayam to provide proof of the allegations he had raised against him or to approach court. “We will decide on it later and inform you when we decide on approaching the court,” he said.

Related Topics

General Elections 2024 / Puducherry / Indian National Congress

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.