Forest Dept. makes extra efforts for polling in elephant-affected areas of Hassan

April 24, 2024 06:57 pm | Updated 06:57 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Forest Department is making special efforts to ensure polling goes smoothly on Friday in elephant-affected areas of Arkalgud, Alur, Belur, and Sakleshpur taluks of Hassan district.

The department has put the staff of the department and the elephant task force on the job to take precautionary measures. Sourabh Kumar, Deputy Conservator of Forests (DCF) of Hassan, said that the staff would be on patrol for 24 hours on the polling day. The elephant task force would be tracking the movement of elephants and informing the public in advance.

The officer has also appealed to the public to call up or send messages via WhatsApp to 9480817460 if they notice the movement of elephants.

Many wild elephants have been roaming in parts of Sakleshpur, Yeslur, Alur, Belur, and Arkalgud ranges of forests in Hassan district. The department recently captured two wild tuskers that caused trouble to residents. More than 90 people have died in the last 10 years in elephant attacks in the district.