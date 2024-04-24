GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Forest Dept. makes extra efforts for polling in elephant-affected areas of Hassan

April 24, 2024 06:57 pm | Updated 06:57 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

The Forest Department is making special efforts to ensure polling goes smoothly on Friday in elephant-affected areas of Arkalgud, Alur, Belur, and Sakleshpur taluks of Hassan district.

The department has put the staff of the department and the elephant task force on the job to take precautionary measures. Sourabh Kumar, Deputy Conservator of Forests (DCF) of Hassan, said that the staff would be on patrol for 24 hours on the polling day. The elephant task force would be tracking the movement of elephants and informing the public in advance.

The officer has also appealed to the public to call up or send messages via WhatsApp to 9480817460 if they notice the movement of elephants.

Many wild elephants have been roaming in parts of Sakleshpur, Yeslur, Alur, Belur, and Arkalgud ranges of forests in Hassan district. The department recently captured two wild tuskers that caused trouble to residents. More than 90 people have died in the last 10 years in elephant attacks in the district.

Related Topics

General Elections 2024 / Karnataka / wildlife

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.