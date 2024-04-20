GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

For Modi’s men, Constitution is a piece of paper worth nothing, alleges Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi

Congress leader says loans worth ₹16 lakh crore were waived for them while farmers unable to afford their basic needs commit suicide for a few thousand rupees they don’t have the means to repay

April 20, 2024 03:44 pm | Updated 04:05 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau
All India Congress Committee general secretary Priyanka Gandhi arriving at Cheraman ground near Eriyad in Thrissur on April 20 to address an election campaign meeting in support of Benny Behanan, United Democratic Front candidate in Chalakudy Lok Sabha constituency.

All India Congress Committee general secretary Priyanka Gandhi arriving at Cheraman ground near Eriyad in Thrissur on April 20 to address an election campaign meeting in support of Benny Behanan, United Democratic Front candidate in Chalakudy Lok Sabha constituency. | Photo Credit: Thulasi Kakkat

All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s men speak haughtily about changing the Constitution that was written with the blood of the nation’s freedom fighters and martyrs.

“They treat the Constitution of India that upholds our rights of liberty, equality, and brotherhood as an instrument of their own greed and ambition — as if it is a piece of paper worth nothing, she said at an election campaign meeting held at Cheraman ground near Eriyad, Thrissur in support of Benny Behanan, candidate of the United Democratic Front in Chalakudy Lok Sabha constituency in Kerala on April 20.

Priyanka Gandhi addresses an election campaign meeting in Chalakudy Lok Sabha constituency. | Video Credit: Thulasi Kakkat

Alleging that the policies were made for the benefit of the Prime Minister’s monopolist friends in this “new nation”, Ms. Gandhi said that the it happened at a time when masses fell into unemployment and poverty.

“Public assets that belong to the people of India, assets that were built by the sweat and toil of our people, are handed to the Prime Minister’s billionaire friends one after the other with impunity. Airports, ports, highways, vast tracts of public land and whole sectors of industry like cement, power and coal are virtually controlled by just a handful of businessmen close to the Prime Minister,” she said.

The Congress leader pointed that loans worth ₹16 lakh crore were waived for them while farmers unable to afford their basic needs commit suicide for a few thousand rupees they don’t have the means to repay.

Lok Sabha elections: campaigning reaches top gear in Chalakudy

Blaming the Bharatiya Janata Party led National Democratic Alliance government of having silenced voices of dissent, she said that the government harasses, accuses, and imprisons those who dare to speak against them like thugs who oppress those who raise their heads in protest,

“Students are arrested for expressing their opinion, activists are raided and jailed, journalists are sacked, beaten, and imprisoned for reporting the truth and much of the media is controlled by collaborators of a government that believes in false propaganda, silence, and oppression. Opposition leaders are imprisoned and expelled from parliament with impunity. Government agencies that are meant to protect the law are turned into unlawful extortionists and used to silence dissent. This is the New India we are accepting today,” she said.

On the allegations of corruption over the electoral bond scheme, Ms. Gandhi said that the government passed an ordinance enabling the scheme so that political donations can be accepted anonymously from companies. “It then coerces, harasses, and raids companies to extort donations from them. One company’s valuation is lower than the amount it donates to the ruling party! Others have cases opened against them before they make hefty donations and suddenly, their problems vanish. Many appear to donate in exchange for business deals and contracts, the list is endless,” she said.

PM Modi in Kerala: Kerala bank scam victims will get back their money

Accusing the government of protecting rapists and defending the oppressors and abusers of women, Ms. Gandhi alleged that women were molested and paraded naked before the entire nation in Manipur and the government did nothing. “Instead, our Prime Minister tells us that he is fighting for the rights of women, and we are told to believe him,” she said.

Besides Mr. Behanan, AICC general secretary in-charge of Kerala affairs Deepa Dasmunshi; Opposition Leader V. D Satheesan attended the meeting. 

Related Topics

General Elections 2024 / Indian National Congress / Bharatiya Janata Party / Kerala / Kochi / Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.