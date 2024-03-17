Flying squads, control room in place to enforce model code in Cuddalore

March 17, 2024 12:28 pm | Updated 12:41 pm IST - CUDDALORE

An election control room has been set up in Cuddalore district and public can make complaints on violation of Model Code of Conduct, Collector A. Arun Thamburaj said on March 17.

The district control room numbers are 18004253168 and 04142-220277. The general public can also contact toll-free number 1950 for complaints.

Of the total electorate of 21,23,276 in Cuddalore district, 10,77,438 are women voters, 10,45,551 male and 287 are third gender electorates.

In a statement, the Collector said Cuddalore district had 2,302 polling stations. Of them 11 polling stations had been classified as sensitive and 187 as critical. The district administration will put in place elaborate security arrangements, including closed circuit television cameras (CCTVs), in these polling booths.

As many as five check posts located on the inter-State border with Puducherry have been equipped with high resolution cameras to capture images accurately in 360 degrees while CCTVs have been installed at 19 check posts at district borders. As many as nine flying squads, nine static surveillance teams and nine video surveillance teams have been deployed.

The Collector also advised the political parties against hate speeches, caste or religious appeals, criticism of any aspect of private life, and social media posts vilifying or insulting rivals. Political parties should make use of Suvidha app for approvals for processions, use of sound system, rallies and other programmes as part of electioneering. The candidates and the political parties can make use of the single window clearance, he added.