Flying squad seizes jewellery worth ₹15 crore in Namakkal

March 25, 2024 07:44 pm | Updated March 26, 2024 10:59 am IST - Namakkal

Flying squad officials on Monday seized jewellery worth ₹15 crore during a vehicle check-up on the Namakkal- Tiruchi Road. The squad intercepted a van carrying gold and silver ornaments and demanded documents. The occupants of the vehicle presented some documents and claimed that the ornaments were being taken to jewellery shops in Tiruchi, Thanjavur and Coimbatore. But with the documents proving insufficient, the squad seized the jewels and handed them over to the Senthamangalam Assistant Returning Officer (ARO) Prabakaran.

