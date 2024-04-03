GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Five more candidates file nomination papers in Kozhikode district

April 03, 2024 08:25 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau
LDF candidate for the Vadakara Lok Sabha constituency K.K. Shailaja filing her nomination papers on Wednesday.

LDF candidate for the Vadakara Lok Sabha constituency K.K. Shailaja filing her nomination papers on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

Five more candidates filed nomination papers on Wednesday for the Lok Sabha polls from Kozhikode district.

LDF candidate for the Kozhikode Lok Sabha constituency Elamaram Kareem filing his nomination papers on Wednesday.

LDF candidate for the Kozhikode Lok Sabha constituency Elamaram Kareem filing his nomination papers on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

NDA candidate for the Kozhikode Lok Sabha constituency M.T. Ramesh filing his nomination papers on Wednesday. 

NDA candidate for the Kozhikode Lok Sabha constituency M.T. Ramesh filing his nomination papers on Wednesday.  | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

They are Elamaram Kareem, Left Democratic Front (LDF) candidate, M.T. Ramesh, National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate, and Arumughan, Bahujan Samaj Party candidate, all from the Kozhikode segment; and K.K. Shailaja, LDF candidate, and C.R. Praphul Krishnan, NDA candidate, both from Vadakara.

NDA candidate for the Vadakara Lok Sabha constituency C.R. Praphul Krishnan filing his nomination papers on Wednsday.

NDA candidate for the Vadakara Lok Sabha constituency C.R. Praphul Krishnan filing his nomination papers on Wednsday. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

Mr. Kareem filed three sets of nomination papers, Mr. Ramesh two sets, Mr. Arumughan one set, Ms. Shailaja three sets and Mr. Krishnan one set. Shafi Parambil, UDF candidate from Vadakara, is expected to file his papers on April 4, the last date to do so.

