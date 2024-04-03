Five more candidates file nomination papers in Kozhikode district

April 03, 2024 08:25 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - Kozhikode

Five more candidates filed nomination papers on Wednesday for the Lok Sabha polls from Kozhikode district.

They are Elamaram Kareem, Left Democratic Front (LDF) candidate, M.T. Ramesh, National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate, and Arumughan, Bahujan Samaj Party candidate, all from the Kozhikode segment; and K.K. Shailaja, LDF candidate, and C.R. Praphul Krishnan, NDA candidate, both from Vadakara.

Mr. Kareem filed three sets of nomination papers, Mr. Ramesh two sets, Mr. Arumughan one set, Ms. Shailaja three sets and Mr. Krishnan one set. Shafi Parambil, UDF candidate from Vadakara, is expected to file his papers on April 4, the last date to do so.