First-time voters in Western T.N. find polling process smooth

April 19, 2024 06:43 pm | Updated April 20, 2024 07:18 am IST - Coimbatore

M. Vishnu Varshini, a 20-year-old BSc student from Kottur near Pollachi, who voted for the first time, said she was happy to have exercised her right. “Election officials explained me the process. It was a smooth experience,” said Ms. Varshini.

ADVERTISEMENT

First-time voters in Krishnagiri and Dharmapuri districts turned out in significant numbers between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Devadharini from Dharmapuri said, “I’m eager to fulfil my duty as a citizen.”

In Dharmapuri district alone, a total of 32,500 first-time voters are expected to vote.

ADVERTISEMENT

In Tiruppur Lok Sabha constituency, a significant number of voters, aged between 18 and 23, said they listened to the speeches of political leaders, studied the election manifestos of parties, and participated in discussions about candidates in their areas.

Harish in Tiruppur said students responded positively to the efforts of educational institutions and awareness campaigns about voting and its importance.

Anushree (19), who cast her vote at a booth in the Tiruppur North constituency, said, “I am happy to vote along with my father and grandmother. I am excited about the whole process.”

P. Ranjith Kumar, who cast his vote at the Government Tribal Residential School in Bargur, Erode district, said, “Unemployment needs to be handled in a better way, and employment should be given based on education, especially for tribal communities. Considering these factors, I cast my first vote today, and I am looking forward to a better future,” the 21-year-old said.

(With inputs from Anwesha Dash, Pooja Mahabadi and T.C. Sibi Sreevathson )

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.