First phase of Bandi Sanjay’s ‘Prajahitha Yatra’ concludes

February 16, 2024 11:23 am | Updated 11:23 am IST - KARIMNAGAR

The Hindu Bureau

The first phase of “Prajahitha Yatra” (padayatra) by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national general secretary and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay concluded at Agraharam village in Rajanna Sircilla district on Thursday.

The six-day padayatra covered 81 villages and two municipal towns — Sircilla and Vemulawada in Sircilla and Vemulawada Assembly segments of Karimnagar Lok Sabha constituency, according to the party sources.

Mr. Sanjay launched the padayatra as part of a mass contact programme in the run up to the Lok Sabha elections.

