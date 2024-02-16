GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

First phase of Bandi Sanjay’s ‘Prajahitha Yatra’ concludes

February 16, 2024 11:23 am | Updated 11:23 am IST - KARIMNAGAR

The Hindu Bureau

The first phase of “Prajahitha Yatra” (padayatra) by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national general secretary and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay concluded at Agraharam village in Rajanna Sircilla district on Thursday.

The six-day padayatra covered 81 villages and two municipal towns — Sircilla and Vemulawada in Sircilla and Vemulawada Assembly segments of Karimnagar Lok Sabha constituency, according to the party sources.

Mr. Sanjay launched the padayatra as part of a mass contact programme in the run up to the Lok Sabha elections.

Related Topics

General Elections 2024 / Telangana / Bharatiya Janata Party

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.