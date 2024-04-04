FIR filed against RR Nagar MLA

April 04, 2024 07:49 am | Updated 07:49 am IST - Bengaluru

The police have filed an FIR against Muniratna, Rajarajeshwari Nagar MLA, for allegedly threatening to abduct a Congress party worker.

Based on the complaint by Samuel, a resident of Lakshmidevinagar, the Nandini Layout police on Tuesday registered an FIR against Muniratna and others.

Samuel in his complaint alleged that Muniratna used his party workers to force him to come to his office for talks and offered him money work for him. When Samuel refused, Muniratna allegedly threatened him with dire consequences and forced him to wear the BJP shawl and took pictures of him to blackmail him.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.