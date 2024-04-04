ADVERTISEMENT

FIR filed against RR Nagar MLA

April 04, 2024 07:49 am | Updated 07:49 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The police have filed an FIR against Muniratna, Rajarajeshwari Nagar MLA, for allegedly threatening to abduct a Congress party worker.

Based on the complaint by Samuel, a resident of Lakshmidevinagar, the Nandini Layout police on Tuesday registered an FIR against Muniratna and others.

Samuel in his complaint alleged that Muniratna used his party workers to force him to come to his office for talks and offered him money work for him. When Samuel refused, Muniratna allegedly threatened him with dire consequences and forced him to wear the BJP shawl and took pictures of him to blackmail him.

