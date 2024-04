FIR against BJP’s social media post titled ‘Congress Manifesto or Muslim League Manifesto’

April 24, 2024 06:50 pm | Updated 06:50 pm IST - Bengaluru

An FIR was registered on April 24 over a social media post by the BJP’s official handle which allegedly sought to promote hatred and enmity between different groups and classes, Election Commission (EC) officials said.

Karnataka Chief Electoral Officer stated that the FIR has been lodged by the Flying Squads Team of Malleswaram Assembly constituency against the post on X on April 23 titled “Congress Manifesto or Muslim League Manifesto".

Congress Manifesto or Muslim League Manifesto?



🟢 Hijab Enforcement in Educational Institutions.

🟢 Wealth Distribution to Muslims.

🟢 Special Reservations to Muslims.

🟢 Freedom to Practice Personal Laws.

🟢 Muslims to be Directly Appointed as Judges.

🟢 Mandate to Public &… pic.twitter.com/jMKpltBUmg — BJP Karnataka (@BJP4Karnataka) April 23, 2024

“The FIR under sections 125 of the Representation of the People Act and 153 (Wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot) of the Indian Penal Code is booked on April 24 for promoting hatred and enmity between different groups and classes of citizens,” the post said.

The Lok Sabha elections will be held in two phases in Karnataka — on April 26 and May 7.