FIR against BJP’s social media post titled ‘Congress Manifesto or Muslim League Manifesto’

Karnataka Chief Electoral Officer stated that the FIR has been lodged by the Flying Squads Team of Malleswaram Assembly constituency against the post

April 24, 2024 06:50 pm | Updated 06:50 pm IST - Bengaluru

PTI
A day after the Congress released its manifesto for the Lok Sabha election, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also attacked the party saying its manifesto had the “stamp of the Muslim League and the Left”. Image for representation purposes only.

A day after the Congress released its manifesto for the Lok Sabha election, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also attacked the party saying its manifesto had the “stamp of the Muslim League and the Left”. Image for representation purposes only. | Photo Credit: K.K. Mustafah

An FIR was registered on April 24 over a social media post by the BJP’s official handle which allegedly sought to promote hatred and enmity between different groups and classes, Election Commission (EC) officials said.

Karnataka Chief Electoral Officer stated that the FIR has been lodged by the Flying Squads Team of Malleswaram Assembly constituency against the post on X on April 23 titled “Congress Manifesto or Muslim League Manifesto".

“The FIR under sections 125 of the Representation of the People Act and 153 (Wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot) of the Indian Penal Code is booked on April 24 for promoting hatred and enmity between different groups and classes of citizens,” the post said.

Congress manifesto has stamp of Muslim League: PM Modi

The Lok Sabha elections will be held in two phases in Karnataka — on April 26 and May 7.

