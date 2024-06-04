GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Telangana Election Results 2024: Few Congress candidates head for record majorities

K Raghuveer Reddy, Ramasahayam Raghuram Reddy, Porike Balram Naik and Chamala Kiran Kumar are some of the Congress candidates heading towards a record majority

Updated - June 04, 2024 03:13 pm IST

Published - June 04, 2024 03:00 pm IST - HYDERABAD

M Rajeev
M. Rajeev
Gandhi Bhavan, Congress party’s office in Hyderabad. File

Gandhi Bhavan, Congress party’s office in Hyderabad. File | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G

As the polling trends of the 17 Lok Sabha constituencies in Telangana are coming out with the completion of every round of counting, Congress candidates from Nalgonda and Khammam seats are heading towards a record majority in their respective constituencies.

Nalgonda Congress candidate K. Raghuveer Reddy has established an unassailable lead of 5.25 lakh votes against his nearest BJP rival Shanmpudi Saidi Reddy, while Ramasahayam Raghuram Reddy secured a comfortable lead of 4.34 lakh votes in Khammam over his BRS rival Nama Nageswara Rao. Another Congress candidate Porike Balram Naik registered a 3.12 lakh votes lead in Mahabubabad over his nearest rival BRS’ Kavitha Maloth.

For constituency-wise real-time updates, visit our Election Results page

Other Congress candidates with impressive leads, according to the Election Commission of India data, are Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy (1.79 lakh votes) in Bhongir, Kadiyam Kavya (1.87 lakh votes) in Warangal and Gaddam Vamis Krishna (1.19 lakh votes) in Pedapalli. But for a couple of candidates, the BJP candidates too registered significant leads with Eatala Rajender of Malkajgiri securing a lead of 2.82 lakh votes followed by Bandi Sanjay Kumar (1.64 lakh votes) in Karimnagar, Arvind Dharmapuri (1.28 lakh votes) in Nizamabad and Konda Vishweshwar Reddy (1.01 lakh votes) in Chevella.

Union Minister and Secunderabad BJP contestant G. Kishan Reddy is leading by 67,523 votes over his nearest Congress rival Danam Nagender and M. Rahunandan Rao is leading by 35,245 votes in Medak over his nearest Congress rival Neelam Madhu. BJP’s Mahbubnagar candidate D.K. Aruna, however, is leading with a slender margin of 9,376 votes over Congress’ Ch. Vamsichand Reddy when the reports last came in.

It’s Congress vs BJP in Telangana

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi who trailed in the first round however picked up and was leading with over 2.63 lakh votes from the Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency.

