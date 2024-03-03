Few BJP candidates in Bengal commence campaign for Lok Sabha polls

March 03, 2024 12:38 pm | Updated 12:39 pm IST - Kolkata

Some BJP candidates in West Bengal launched their Lok Sabha poll campaign on March 3, seeking to take advantage of being ahead of opposition parties that are yet to come out with their nominee lists.

The BJP on Saturday released its first list of 195 candidates for the Lok Sabha polls which included the names of aspirants for 20 seats in the Trinamool Congress-ruled State that has 42 constituencies.

BJP candidate for Howrah constituency, Rathin Chakraborty, offered prayers at Siddheswari Kali Temple in Howrah city in the morning before starting his campaign along with party supporters.

Wall graffiti writing for actor-politician Hiranmay Chattopadhyay (Hiran) started early in the morning in Ghatal constituency in Paschim Medinipur district.

He is a BJP MLA from Kharagpur Sadar constituency in the same district.

In the 2019 elections, actor Dev (Deepak Adhikari) was elected to Ghatal for the second consecutive term with a TMC ticket.