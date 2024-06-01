ADVERTISEMENT

Festival of democracy will be successful when democratic powers defeat dictatorial ones: Mallikarjun Kharge

Updated - June 01, 2024 11:31 am IST

Published - June 01, 2024 10:59 am IST - New Delhi

The Congress president said the last phase of voting to save the Constitution and democracy is under way and the INDIA bloc is fighting the dictatorial powers with courage.

PTI

Mallikarjun Kharge. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge urged people on June 1 to vote for change and asserted that the "festival of democracy" will be considered successful only when democratic powers defeat the dictatorial ones.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the last phase of voting to save the Constitution and democracy was under way in the country and the INDIA bloc was fighting the dictatorial powers with courage. “The battle is now in its final phase. The public has stood firmly with us in every phase. After six phases, people want to see us win,” Mr. Kharge said in a post on ‘X’. “The people want to see the Congress’ guarantees fulfilled,” he added.

“This time the country has supported and sided with ‘Yuva Nyay, Kisaan Nyay, Nari Nyay, Shramik Nyay and Hissedari Nyay. This “festival of democracy” will be considered successful only when the democratic powers defeat the dictatorial powers,” the Congress leader said.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Today, when you press the EVM button for 57 seats in 8 States and Union Territories, think about the Preamble of the Constitution - 'We the people of India,'" he said in a post in Hindi on 'X'.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mr. Kharge also urged people to think about the future of farmers, youngsters, workers, women, Dalits, tribals and backward classes.

Very important elections to save democracy, Constitution, play your part: Sonia Gandhi to Delhiites

"Will you push them into the swamp of injustice, oppression and inequality for another five years or will you create a brighter, better and just future for them," he asked. "You have to decide. Remember, if there is a Constitution, our basic fundamental rights will remain," the Congress chief said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Kharge also welcomed first-time voters, saying youngsters who are going to vote for the first time have a big responsibility on their shoulders. He requested people to vote in large numbers. "By voting for change, it will be a happy beginning," Mr. Kharge said.

In the seventh and final phase of the general election on June 1, polling is being held for 57 constituencies spread across seven States and the Union Territory of Chandigarh, including Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh from where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is seeking a third consecutive term in the Lok Sabha.

The voting is being held in all 13 seats of Punjab and four of Himachal Pradesh, 13 constituencies in Uttar Pradesh, nine in West Bengal, eight in Bihar, six in Odisha and three in Jharkhand, besides Chandigarh. Polling for the remaining 42 Assembly constituencies in Odisha and bypolls to six Assembly seats in Himachal Pradesh is also taking place simultaneously.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US