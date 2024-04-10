Farmers’ organisations endorse INDIA alliance

April 10, 2024 08:01 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - TIRUCHI

A federation of farmers organisations from various districts expressed its support to the INDIA alliance and requested farmers here to vote for Durai Vaiko of Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) in the Lok Sabha elections. At a press conference, K.V.Ilankeeran, president of Cauvery Delta farmers association, said, “The BJP government is a threat to the livelihood of the poor and marginalised. Several anti-farmer laws have been enacted in the last 10 years. To put an end to corporatisation of agriculture, we appeal to the public to vote for the INDIA alliance across the nation.”

