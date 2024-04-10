GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Farmers’ organisations endorse INDIA alliance

April 10, 2024 08:01 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A federation of farmers organisations from various districts expressed its support to the INDIA alliance and requested farmers here to vote for Durai Vaiko of Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) in the Lok Sabha elections. At a press conference, K.V.Ilankeeran, president of Cauvery Delta farmers association, said, “The BJP government is a threat to the livelihood of the poor and marginalised. Several anti-farmer laws have been enacted in the last 10 years. To put an end to corporatisation of agriculture, we appeal to the public to vote for the INDIA alliance across the nation.”

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.