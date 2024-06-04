Farm outfits, trade unions claim a share in Opposition’s performance

Leaders of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) and the Central Trade Unions (CTUs), who relentlessly campaigned against the BJP in the farming belts, have claimed a share in the Opposition’s performance in States such as Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Punjab and Haryana. According to them, the victory of farmers’ protests against the three farm laws have paved the way for a resurgence of the Opposition in several States.

Former All India Kisan Sabha president Amra Ram, who got elected from Sikar seat in Rajasthan as the INDIA bloc candidate, said the impact of farmers’ movements were huge on the electorate. “In all States, the issues raised by farmers had an impact. Narendra Modi had to succumb before the rage of farmers. We will continue to raise these issues inside and outside Parliament,” the senior CPI(M) leader said.

The SKM and CTUs have been campaigning among farmers on issues of legalised minimum support price (MSP), filling up of vacancies in governments and PSUs, restoration of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) and abrogation of four labour codes. Issues such as ban on exports of onions were on the electoral agenda in onion-cultivating areas such as Nashik in Maharashtra. They have also been specifically campaigning against Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra Teni, whose son was allegedly involved in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence that left some farmers dead. Mr. Teni lost in Kheri seat against the Samajwadi Party.

“We campaigned based on the economic distress of farmers, need for MSP, debt waiver and jobs for youth. The debt on farmers has increased and they are selling their land to survive,” said Jitender Singh Hudda, a farmers’ leader from Shamli. He said the Samajwadi Party won several seats from the belt in Uttar Pradesh despite not having a strong base in the area.

All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC) general secretary Amarjeet Kaur said despite efforts to communalise the election, people voted against the BJP based on livelihood issues. “We will continue to struggle to make sure that democratic practices will be re-established. The outcome of the election makes it clear that livelihood issues, unemployment, farmers’ issues are the real issues for people. Industrial belts in several States have also voted in favour of the Opposition as we saw in Maharashtra, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu,” Ms. Kaur said adding that people’s confidence will be high in their pursuit to struggle for their rights.

Coordinator of Bharatiya Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan) Pavel Kussa said though protests should not be viewed from the angle of electoral politics alone, they empowered people to talk about their rights and this awareness has increased and some political parties were able to capitalise on it. “The real impact of these protests cannot be assessed by electoral results alone as fighting elections involve a lot of other yardsticks too,” Mr. Kussa said adding that unemployment and price rise have made the lives miserable for people. “This election has also given a message that such anti-people governments can be defeated by joint struggles,” he said.

