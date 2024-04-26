ADVERTISEMENT

Fall in vote percentage leaves parties guessing in central Travancore

April 26, 2024 08:46 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

LDF blames delay in voting process for lower turnout, NDA says voter turnout was notably lower in areas where the CPI(M) holds sway, UDF confident that lower polling will not dampen its prospects

U. Hiran

Voters, including Alappuzha municipal chairperson K.K. Jayamma, returning home on a boat after casting their votes at a polling booth at the Sports Authority of India centre at Punnamada in Alappuzha on Friday. | Photo Credit: SURESH ALLEPPEY

While the buzz surrounding a head-to-head clash between rival Kerala Congress factions in Kottayam and the intense three-cornered battle in Pathanamthitta seemed more pronounced than in the previous election, the statistics paint a different picture.

ADVERTISEMENT

Initial estimates suggest that the overall voter turnout in Kottayam was 65.59%, significantly down from the 75.47% recorded in 2019. Similarly, the Pathanamthitta constituency saw a turnout of 63.33%, marking one of the lowest voter participation in the election.

Also read: Kerala Lok Sabha elections 2024

Given the scorching heatwave in central Travancore in the recent weeks, a decline in turnout was somewhat expected by political observers. However, the magnitude of the drop has caught political parties off guard, leaving them uncertain about its impact on the final results.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kottayam witnesses significant drop in polling percentages

“A thorough analysis is needed to assess this decline in polling percentage. Delay in the voting process, leading to long queues at polling booths, could be one reason,” remarked Jose K. Mani, chairman of Kerala Congress (M), expressing confidence in a favourable outcome for the Left Democratic Front (LDF).

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Allegation of a deal

Contrarily, the National Democratic Alliance argues that voter turnout was notably lower in areas where the CPI(M) traditionally holds sway. “While the BJP ensured its party votes were cast, it seems the LDF did not prioritise securing its traditional support base. This raises suspicions of a deal between the LDF and the United Democratic Front (UDF),” asserted V.A. Sooraj, president of the BJP district unit in Pathanamthitta.

The UDF too acknowledged that the polling percentage fell short of expectations. “The prevailing climatic conditions were a factor. However, we ensured it wouldn’t impact the UDF’s electoral prospects,” said Anto Antony, the UDF candidate in Pathanamthitta.

Unpredictable

Despite conventional wisdom suggesting that a significant rise or fall in vote share indicates a landslide victory for one side, analysts believe support for the UDF and LDF remained largely consistent this time. However, the NDA’s ability to rally its core vote bank introduces an element of unpredictability.

Over the next month, parties are anticipated to conduct detailed booth-wise analyses of their candidates’ electoral prospects to make more informed predictions.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US