Fakira Dingaleshwar Swami files his nomination papers in Dharwad

April 18, 2024 10:18 pm | Updated 10:18 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Fakira Dingaleshwar Swami of Shirahatti Fakkireshwar Mutt, who has launched a tirade against Union Minister Pralhad Joshi in the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections, filed his nomination papers as an independent candidate in Dharwad on Thursday.

The seer submitted one set of nomination papers initially accompanied by seer Doddahunase Mutt Savanur, president of Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha Vasudev Meti, Ishwarchandra Hosamani and advocate Amrut Ballolli.

He returned to the office of Returning Officer Divya Prabhu G.R.J. in the afternoon again after leading a procession of his devotees to submit another set.

The procession in which some of his devotees and a few religious heads took part began from Lingayat Town Hall in Dharwad and concluded at the office of the Returning Officer. A few folk troupes were part of the procession comprising scores of people.

Speaking to presspersons after filing the nomination papers, Fakira Dingaleshwar Swami made allegations against the Union Minister without naming him.

He reiterated that he was contesting the election in Dharwad Lok Sabha Constituency to fight against the injustice to the community and the leaders. He also said that some of the seers who had extended support to his candidature have been pressurised not to attend the nomination filing process on Thursday.

He also clarified that his intention was not to hold a mega roadshow by inviting religious heads and devotees. And that is why he asked people not to attend the procession if they were busy with their work. But if it is found necessary, he will organise a convention of religious heads, he said.

Assets

Meanwhile, as per the affidavit filed before the Election Commission, Fakira Dingaleshwar Swamy owns assets worth ₹9.75 crore and liabilities of ₹39.68 lakh. His movable assets are worth ₹1.22 crore and immovable assets worth ₹8.52 crore. The seer owns a car, a school van and a tractor besides 7.8 kg silver articles and 19 gram gold ornaments.

Criminal cases

As per the affidavit, Dingaleshwar Swami has three criminal cases filed against him at Laxmeshwar Police Station in 2014 and 2015. The cases pertain to attempt to murder, abusing caste, issuing life threat and assault on women.