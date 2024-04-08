  • Why is education portfolio always given to them [Brahmins]?
  • Why was V. Somanna, a leader in Bengaluru South constituency, nominated from Tumakuru that has resulted in infighting now?
  • Why was Bengaluru South candidate Tejasvi Surya not sent to Tumakuru to test his strength?
  • Why is a Lingayat, or a candidate from any other community, not nominated from Dharwad, which is a Lingayat dominated constituency?
  • . Why are Lingayat candidates in Koppal, Haveri and Davangere changed after two or three terms while others get five terms?