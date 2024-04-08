April 08, 2024 05:19 pm | Updated 05:19 pm IST - Bengaluru

Accusing Union Minister and BJP candidate from Dharwad Lok Sabha constituency Pralhad Joshi of ‘crushing careers of Veerashaiva-Lingayat leaders’, Fakir Dingaleshwara swami of Bhavaikyatha Mahasamsthana mutt announced his decision to contest as an independent candidate from Dharwad, on April 8.

He accused the BJP of appeasement politics by providing prominence to a small community and ignoring big communities, including Veerashaiva-Lingayats and Kurubas, in Karnataka.

“The BJP has ignored hundreds of communities. Kurubas, who form the third largest chunk of the population after Veerashaiva-Lingayats and Vokkaligas, have been denied tickets. It has given tickets to three persons from a small community [Brahmins]. People of Karnataka are asking if this is fair. There were nine Veerashaiva-Lingayats in the last Lok Sabha, but not even one was made a minister of cabinet rank. The 2% community got two cabinet berths while Veerashaiva-Lingayats were given minister of state rank. The BJP is using all other communities to get to power,” the seer told mediapersons in Bengaluru.

‘Election fixing’ by both parties

He described his fight as a ‘dharma yuddha for self-respect’ as Dharwad Lok Sabha constituency is witnessing ‘election fixing’ by both national parties. “My entry to politics is for life, and not restricted to this election alone,” he announced.

Continuing his tirade against the BJP, the seer asked a series of questions:

Why is education portfolio always given to them [Brahmins]?

Why was V. Somanna, a leader in Bengaluru South constituency, nominated from Tumakuru that has resulted in infighting now?

Why was Bengaluru South candidate Tejasvi Surya not sent to Tumakuru to test his strength?

Why is a Lingayat, or a candidate from any other community, not nominated from Dharwad, which is a Lingayat dominated constituency?

. Why are Lingayat candidates in Koppal, Haveri and Davangere changed after two or three terms while others get five terms?

Not against any community or party

He, however, hastened to add that he is not against the Brahmin community. He claimed that the Brahmin community is supporting his fight against Mr. Joshi. “I neither appease any one particular caste nor oppose any particular caste.”

He does not blame any one party alone, and that Congress has not shared power properly after seeking votes from the Lingayat community. “Both parties have used Basava Tatva to get votes, but have failed to provide social justice.”

He further said, “I have come to politics to revive those in coma. We want to end the mal-administration of Mr. Joshi that has been going on for 20 years.” He blamed Mr. Joshi for K.E. Kantesh, son of K.S. Eshwarappa, not getting the BJP ticket from Haveri. “I had warned father and son six months ago,” he said.

On voices of support coming from seers to Mr. Joshi, he said, “For BJP, it is important to protect Mr. Joshi. For me, it is important to protect Dharwad.”

He acknowledged that many leaders requested him not to contest. When asked if he would join any party in future, the seer said, “Seers of mutts are not independent, but are part of the community. The community will take the decision in future.”

Fakir Dingaleshwar swami is the successor of the Fakkireshwar mutt in Shirahatti in Gadag district. He represents a syncretic tradition and has a following among members of both Hindu and Muslim communities.

Meanwhile, speaking to reporters in Dharwad, Mr. Joshi refused to comment on the points raised by Fakir Dingaleshwara swami. “Whatever he says, I will take as a blessing. With respect to internal understanding, spokespersons of respective parties will respond.”

