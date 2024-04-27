Fact-checking the ‘Muslim League Manifesto’ claim against Congress

April 27, 2024 09:20 am | Updated 09:20 am IST

​In the heat of the electoral battle between the NDA and INDIA blocs, a post critical of the Congress manifesto has gone viral on social media. Shared by an official account of the BJP, it lists several alleged manifesto promises that appear to benefit Muslims in particular and asks whether the Congress manifesto is a ‘Muslim League Manifesto’.

The post has racked up over 3,14,000 views as of April 26.

Among the claims made in the post are hijab enforcement in educational institutions, wealth distribution to Muslims and special reservations for the community. But The Hindu found no specific mention of Muslims in the Congress manifesto.

To check the veracity of the claims, we compared the claims in the post with the contents of the Congress’ manifesto. Here is a point-by-point verification of the claims:

Hijab enforcement in educational institutions

Under the ‘Religious and Linguistic Minorities’ section of the manifesto, the Congress says it will “respect and uphold the fundamental right to practice one’s faith and the rights guaranteed to religious minorities” under the Constitution.

It also says it will “ensure that, like every citizen, minorities have the freedom of choice of dress, food, language and personal laws”. However, it does not refer to any particular religious community, nor does it talk about enforcing the hijab.

Wealth distribution to Muslims

This is perhaps the most contentious claim made against the Congress, not only on social media, but also on the campaign trail.

Under the ‘Equity’ section of its manifesto, the Congress promises to conduct a nationwide socio-economic and caste census. “Based on the data, we will strengthen the agenda for affirmative action,” it says. However, there is no reference to any particular community.

Under the ‘Religious and Linguistic Minorities’ section, the party emphasises the need for economic empowerment of minorities. Again, it does not make any mention of distributing wealth to Muslims or any other community.

Special reservation for Muslims

As for reservation, the ‘Equity’ section of the manifesto mentions plans to pass a constitutional amendment to raise the 50% cap on reservation for SCs, STs and OBCs. The party says the 10% reservation in jobs and educational institutions for the economically weaker sections will be implemented for all castes and communities without discrimination.

It also says it will “enact a law with reference to Article 15(5) of the Constitution to provide for reservation in private educational institutions for SC, ST and OBC”. However, there is no mention of any special reservation for Muslims in the Congress’ manifesto.

Freedom to practice personal laws

As mentioned earlier, the manifesto promises to ensure that all minorities have the freedom to practice personal laws. This includes, but is not limited to, Muslims.

Muslims to be directly appointed as judges

“More women and persons belonging to the SC, ST, OBC and minorities will be appointed as judges of the High Courts and the Supreme Court,” reads one of the promises under the ‘Judiciary’ section of the manifesto.

It covers a wide range of groups which include, but are not limited to, Muslims.

Mandate to public and private entities to hire Muslims

Under the ‘Equity’ section of the manifesto, the party says it will “establish a Diversity Commission that will measure, monitor and promote diversity in public and private employment and education”.

Under the ‘Religious and Linguistic Minorities’ section, the party says, “We will ensure that the minorities receive their fair share of opportunities in education, healthcare, public employment, public works contracts, skill development, sports and cultural activities without discrimination.”

While there are references to promoting diversity and uplifting minorities, there is no mention of a mandate to hire members of any specific community.

Congress’s response

Responding to the post, Amitabh Dubey, Member, Manifesto Committee of the Congress, told The Hindu, “These are blatant lies being spread by a panicking PM who can see that his campaign is faltering given the anger of the people after ten years of unrelenting price rise, joblessness, corruption and misgovernance. We challenge the BJP to find even one reference to any religion in our progressive and forward-looking manifesto.”

