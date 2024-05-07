ADVERTISEMENT

Fact-check | Misleading posts cast doubt over the credibility of EVMs

May 07, 2024 07:20 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST

Several posts on social media suggest that EVMs can be tampered with. The Hindu fact-checks these claims.

Anirudh Parthasarathy

Polling officials check EVMs and other election materials before leaving for their respective polling booths on the eve of the third phase of the Lok Sabha elections in Ahmedabad on May 6, 2024. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI

Even as the third phase of polling for the Lok Sabha election draws to a close, some on social media have been casting aspersions on the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), the device used to electronically record and count votes cast in elections.

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch | Decoding the EVM debate

One such post alleges irregularities at a polling booth in Assam. “There were only 90 voters at a booth in Dima Hasao district of Assam, but 171 votes were cast in EVM, 5 officers of Election Commission suspended,” it claims.

However, The Hindu found that the incident had nothing to do with the ongoing election. A keyword search revealed that the incident occurred during the 2021 Assembly election in Assam, as a group of villagers refused to accept the official voters’ list, and cast votes as per their own list of electors.

ADVERTISEMENT

A repoll was ordered and five officials were suspended over the incident.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Did a poll officer demonstrate the EVM’s vulnerabilities in Gujarat?

Another post claims to show the Chief Electoral Officer of Gujarat demonstrating vulnerabilities in EVMs.

The very premise of a Chief Electoral Officer casting aspersions on EVMs was dubious. The person featured in the video was a man, but a simple search on an official website revealed that P. Bharathi, a woman, is the State’s Chief Electoral Officer.

Further, we noticed that the banner behind the person giving the demonstration had the words “EVM Hatao Morcha”, a reference to a group that campaigns against EVMs. The person giving the demonstration was a member of the group. We found similar videos online featuring the same person under the banner of this organisation.

The Election Commission of India has maintained that EVMs cannot be tampered with. It may be noted that the Supreme Court recently upheld the integrity of EVMs.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US