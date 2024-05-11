GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Extremely difficult for Modi to form next govt: Kharge

Kharge also said the PM’s speeches, of late, have been “devoid of the earlier spark”

Published - May 11, 2024 04:27 pm IST - Patna

PTI
All India Congress Committee President Mallikarjun Kharge addresses a press conference, in Patna, on May 11, 2024.

All India Congress Committee President Mallikarjun Kharge addresses a press conference, in Patna, on May 11, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on May 11 claimed that it will be "extremely difficult" for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to form the next government in the country.

Addressing a press conference in Patna, along with Bihar allies Dipankar Bhattacharya, who heads the CPI (ML) L, and Manoj Kumar Jha of the RJD, Mr. Kharge also said the PM's speeches, of late, have been "devoid of the earlier spark".

Lok Sabha elections 2024 updates, May 11

"I was addressing rallies in Andhra Pradesh when Modi was in adjoining Telangana. The bluster [‘abhiman’] and pride [‘garv’] that characterised his speeches in the past were missing,” said Mr. Kharge.

"After three phases of Lok Sabha polls, I can safely say it is going to be extremely difficult for Modi to become the PM again - a reason why he has given up speaking about achievements of his 10 years in power and is trying to create a Hindu-Muslim divide,” the Congress chief alleged.

He also slammed the PM for holding out an olive branch to former BJP ally in Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray and NCP founder Sharad Pawar "in a language unbecoming of a Prime Minister".

Related Topics

Prime Minister Narendra Modi / Indian National Congress / Bharatiya Janata Party

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.