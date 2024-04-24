GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Extended poll timings in some places in Bihar due to heatwave

ECI has extended poll timings by two hours, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., in some polling stations

April 24, 2024 07:55 pm | Updated 07:55 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
The ECI decided to change the polling hours in some seats due to the ongoing heatwave. Representational image.

The ECI decided to change the polling hours in some seats due to the ongoing heatwave. Representational image. | Photo Credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT

The Election Commission of India (EC) on April 24 extended the poll timings by two hours in some Assembly segments in four parliamentary constituencies of Bihar for enhanced voter participation amid a heatwave.

According to a notification, the poll timing in Banka, Madhepura, Khagaria and Munger Lok Sabha constituencies was from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. But after considering a request from the Chief Electoral Officer of Bihar to extend the polling hours in these constituencies in view of the prevailing heatwave, and consultations with political parties and other stakeholders "to increase voters' participation", the ECI decided to change the polling hours in these seats, the notification said.

Also read | Extreme climate events hit more than nine million in Asia in 2023: new climate report

The poll panel has now extended the poll timings by two hours, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., in some polling stations of the various Assembly segments of these Lok Sabha seats. In other polling stations under these constituencies, the poll timings remain 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The usual poll timings are 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. but they vary depending on the terrain, time of sunset, and security situation.

Banka, Madhepura, Khagaria and Munger go to the polls in different phases.

Related Topics

Bihar / heatwave / General Elections 2024

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.