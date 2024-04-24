Extended poll timings in some places in Bihar due to heatwave

April 24, 2024 07:55 pm | Updated 07:55 pm IST - New Delhi

The Election Commission of India (EC) on April 24 extended the poll timings by two hours in some Assembly segments in four parliamentary constituencies of Bihar for enhanced voter participation amid a heatwave.

According to a notification, the poll timing in Banka, Madhepura, Khagaria and Munger Lok Sabha constituencies was from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. But after considering a request from the Chief Electoral Officer of Bihar to extend the polling hours in these constituencies in view of the prevailing heatwave, and consultations with political parties and other stakeholders "to increase voters' participation", the ECI decided to change the polling hours in these seats, the notification said.

The poll panel has now extended the poll timings by two hours, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., in some polling stations of the various Assembly segments of these Lok Sabha seats. In other polling stations under these constituencies, the poll timings remain 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The usual poll timings are 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. but they vary depending on the terrain, time of sunset, and security situation.

Banka, Madhepura, Khagaria and Munger go to the polls in different phases.