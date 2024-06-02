Exit polls predict the upper hand for BJP in Delhi; wait for results: AAP

The BJP is likely to bag all seven Lok Sabha seats in the Capital, with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-Congress combine having a fighting chance on one or two seats, the exit polls predicted on Saturday.

The exit poll results were released after the polling for the seventh and the last phase of the Lok Sabha election ended at 6.p.m. in the country. The polling in the city had taken place on May 25, the sixth phase of the election.

The BJP has held all Lok Sabha seats in the city since 2014, with Delhi’s ruling AAP and its INDIA bloc partner Congress drawing a blank in the last two general elections.

On the back of their combined vote share, both parties are hoping to gain the upper hand against the BJP, which had dropped six of its seven Lok Sabha MPs in the city ahead of the election, retaining only its North East Delhi MP Manoj Tiwari. The Congress and AAP contested the election in a 3-4 seat-sharing arrangement.

‘AAP-Cong. rejected’

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said the exit polls show that the people of Delhi have rejected the “coalition of corrupt individuals”.

“The people of Delhi have given their decision against the corruption of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal,” he claimed, adding that actual results will be better than those predicted by the pollsters.

Mr. Sachdeva also said the Lok Sabha election was a “referendum” on the achievements of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 10-year rule in the country and the entire country has once again chosen him.

He said the city residents rejected the INDIA bloc partners as they knew that while both contested together in Delhi, they competed against each other in Punjab.

“The upcoming Assembly election in Delhi will also make it clear where AAP stands as people will reject it,” he said.

‘Modi won’t return’

Meanwhile, AAP’s New Delhi candidate Somnath Bharti took to X and rejected the possibility of Mr. Modi securing a third term as the country’s Prime Minister.

“I will shave off my head if Mr. Modi becomes the PM for the third time. Mark my word! All exit polls will be proven wrong on June 4 and Modi ji will not become the Prime Minister for the third time,” he said, claiming that all seven seats in Delhi will go to INDIA bloc this time. “Hence, we all need to wait for the actual results scheduled to be delivered on June 4.”

