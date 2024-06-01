GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu
Live

Exit poll 2024 LIVE updates: Congress takes u-turn, to participate in exit poll debates

Security measures in place in Andhra Pradesh; Congress says it will not participate in any exit poll debates on television channels, saying it does not want to indulge in speculation and slugfest for TRP

Updated - June 01, 2024 05:07 pm IST

Published - June 01, 2024 04:51 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Voters shows their fingers marked with indelible ink after casting their votes at a polling booth during the seventh and last phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Patna, on June 1, 2024.

Voters shows their fingers marked with indelible ink after casting their votes at a polling booth during the seventh and last phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Patna, on June 1, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

As the curtains close on the polling part of the General elections 2024, all eyes are on the exit polls that are set to be released later in the evening today. As per the Election Commission of India’s guidelines, exit polls by various analysts can only be released after the final voting day. Voting was conducted across the country simultaneously for elections to the Lok Sabha as well as to Legislative Assemblies of four States (Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim), between April 19 and June 1. 

Certain States like Andhra Pradesh have put in place security measures in order to avoid any untoward incidents. Police in Palnadu district of Andhra Pradesh have also issued a warning that legal action will be taken against individuals for posting provocative content on social media or WhatsApp. 

Also read | Congress’s decision to skip exit poll debates shows it has conceded elections: BJP

Meanwhile, political parties have also geared up to respond to the exit poll data. Opposition parties such as Samajwadi Party have called it “BJP’s Exit polls”.

Meanwhile, Congress took a u-turn on Exit Polls after announcing on May 31 that the party will not participate in any exit poll debates on television channels. “INDIA parties met and decided to expose the bjp and its ecosystem on the prefixed exit polls. After considering factors for and against participating in the exit polls, it has been decided by consensus that all the INDIA parties will participate in the exit poll debates on television this evening,” Mr Khera said on X.

The results for the Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim Assembly polls will be announced on June 2, votes for the Lok Sabha polls and other Assemblies will be counted on June 4. 

Read live updates here:
  • June 01, 2024 16:53
    Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera’s u-turn on Exit Polls:

    “INDIA parties met and decided to expose the bjp and its ecosystem on the prefixed exit polls. After considering factors for and against participating in the exit polls, it has been decided by consensus that all the INDIA parties will participate in the exit poll debates on television this evening,” Mr Khera said on X.

    On May 31, Mr Khera had said Congress won’t participate in Exit Polls.

    - Sandeep Phukan

Related Topics

General Elections 2024 / voting / Sikkim Assembly Elections 2024 / Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections 2024 / Odisha Assembly Elections 2024 / Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Elections 2024 / election / Election Commission of India / national elections / Live news

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.