As the curtains close on the polling part of the General elections 2024, all eyes are on the exit polls that are set to be released later in the evening today. As per the Election Commission of India’s guidelines, exit polls by various analysts can only be released after the final voting day. Voting was conducted across the country simultaneously for elections to the Lok Sabha as well as to Legislative Assemblies of four States (Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim), between April 19 and June 1.

Certain States like Andhra Pradesh have put in place security measures in order to avoid any untoward incidents. Police in Palnadu district of Andhra Pradesh have also issued a warning that legal action will be taken against individuals for posting provocative content on social media or WhatsApp.

Meanwhile, political parties have also geared up to respond to the exit poll data. Opposition parties such as Samajwadi Party have called it “BJP’s Exit polls”.

Meanwhile, Congress took a u-turn on Exit Polls after announcing on May 31 that the party will not participate in any exit poll debates on television channels. “INDIA parties met and decided to expose the bjp and its ecosystem on the prefixed exit polls. After considering factors for and against participating in the exit polls, it has been decided by consensus that all the INDIA parties will participate in the exit poll debates on television this evening,” Mr Khera said on X.

The results for the Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim Assembly polls will be announced on June 2, votes for the Lok Sabha polls and other Assemblies will be counted on June 4.