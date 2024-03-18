GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Exceptional fervour in NDA's favour: PM Modi ahead of three South rallies

PM’s rally in Shivamogga, which is B. S. Yediyurappa’s home turf, comes at a time when disgruntled party leader K.S. Eshwarappa has announced plans to contest as an independent from the constituency

March 18, 2024 12:02 pm | Updated 12:03 pm IST - Chennai/Hyderabad/Bengaluru

PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a public meeting in Jagtial, Telangana, on March 18, 2024.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a public meeting in Jagtial, Telangana, on March 18, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Ahead of his multiple engagements in the region on March 18, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that there is "exceptional fervour" in favour of the NDA in the south, where the BJP is making all efforts to make significant gains in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

On Monday, the PM will address rallies in Shivamogga in Karnataka and Telangana's Jagtial, besides holding a roadshow in Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu.

Also read | Follow LIVE Updates on Lok Sabha elections 2024 here

"I will be addressing rallies in Jagtial and Shivamogga today. Later in the evening, will join the roadshow in Coimbatore. Be it Telangana, Karnataka or Tamil Nadu, there is exceptional fervour in the NDA's favour," PM Modi said in a post on social media platform X.

The Prime Minister's rally in Shivamogga, which is former Chief Minister and BJP Parliamentary board member B. S. Yediyurappa's home turf, comes at a time when disgruntled party leader K.S. Eshwarappa has announced plans to contest as an independent from the Shimoga constituency after his son was denied a ticket for the Haveri seat.

Related Stories

BJP has fielded Yediyurappa's elder son B.Y. Raghavendra from Shimoga.

PM Modi's rally in Jagtial, part of the Nizamabad constituency, is expected to have an impact on the neighbouring Karimnagar seat, both of which were won by BJP in 2019. The party is looking to better its tally of four out of 17 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana, in 2024.

In Coimbatore, the Prime Minister's roadshow comes after the party had to approach the Madras High Court for allowing the event after the local police denied permission citing "communally sensitive" nature of the area and ongoing public exams as reasons.

DMK, Congress will never succeed in developing T.N., will only scam, loot public: PM Modi

The district has favoured the BJP in the past, electing present Jharkhand Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan twice to the Lok Sabha in the 90s and voting the party's National President of the women's wing leader Vanathi Srinivasan to the Tamil Nadu Assembly in 2021.

The three rallies are an indication of BJP's fervent efforts to make deep political inroads in the southern States in a bid to achieve its stated goal of 400 Lok Sabha seats in this election.

The party is aiming to make a good haul of the available 131 Lok Sabha seats in the five southern states of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Telangana, besides the Puducherry and Lakshadweep union territories.

In the outgoing House, BJP has no representation from Kerala and Tamil Nadu, which have 20 and 39 seats, respectively.

Related Topics

General Elections 2024 / Prime Minister Narendra Modi / election / Tamil Nadu / Telangana / Karnataka / politics / Bharatiya Janata Party

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.