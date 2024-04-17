Ex-CM and BJP candidate Biplab Kumar Deb says Congress turncoat leaders have no ideology

April 17, 2024 05:05 am | Updated 05:05 am IST - Agartala

Former Chief Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party candidate for the West Tripura Lok Sabha constituency, Biplab Kumar Deb, criticised leaders who had previously left the Congress party in protest against its alliance with the Communist Party of India (Marxist), but are now advocating for the same alliance. Without naming PCC president and his rival candidate Asish Kumar Saha, and former Health Minister Sudip Roy Barman, he alleged that they compromised their political ideologies for personal gain and benefit.

During an interaction with journalists here on Tuesday, Mr. Deb, who served as Chief Minister for four-and-a-half years before being replaced by incumbent Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha, in a hasty reshuffle in 2022, is also a member of the Rajya Sabha, a position he will have to relinquish if he wins the upcoming election. His return to State politics as a BJP candidate for the West Tripura seat is significant, as it was previously thought that his removal from the Chief Ministership would be a permanent stance of the BJP high command.

“Unlike others, we as BJP workers do not engage in political manoeuvring. Our motto is to make India strong and work towards the welfare and development of the people,” Mr. Deb stated. He also pointed out that the people have witnessed the BJP’s relentless efforts towards nation building.

Mr. Deb also criticised the Congress and the CPI(M) for joining hands in the interest of their respective parties, stating that their election pledges are completely different. He specifically mentioned the CPI(M)‘s manifesto, which allegedly suggests relieving the country of its nuclear arsenal, and “aligning with the positions of Pakistan and China”.

“We would rather die of hunger than compromise national security and national interest. I am confident that the people will give a befitting reply to the left and Congress in the elections,” claimed the BJP candidate. He also expressed optimism that the BJP candidates will win both seats in Tripura and the party will secure a thumping majority nationwide.

Mr. Deb has launched a hectic campaign, participating in at least five daily programs of election meetings and roadshows, as well as attending sector-wise organisational meetings.

The election for the West Tripura constituency will be held in the first phase on April 19, while the election for the East Tripura (ST) seat is slated for April 26 in the second phase.

Priyanka Gandhi attends roadshow

Congress leader and star campaigner Priyanka Gandhi joined a roadshow in Agartala on Tuesday in support of the party’s West Tripura Lok Sabha candidate, Asish Kumar Saha. She also campaigned for CPI(M) candidates in the East Tripura seat and the Assembly byelection in the Ramnagar constituency in Agartala.

Thousands of people crowded along the road show route to take a glimpse of Ms. Gandhi.

