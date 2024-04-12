April 12, 2024 10:39 am | Updated 11:06 am IST - New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that the BJP used its majority in Lok Sabha for two consecutive terms to strengthen the country while the Congress used its decades-long majority to strengthen its "family", asserting that even the opposition believes that his government will retain power for a third term.

In an interview with the Hindi daily Hindustan, Mr. Modi underlined his commitment to taking strict action against the corrupt amid criticism by opposition parties that probe agencies were used by his government to target their leaders.

On fighting corruption

Steps against corruption are being taken even in states where the BJP is in power, he said, adding that the narrative that only political corruption is being targeted is being circulated by people who are under the sword of investigative agencies.

He said, "Of the corruption cases probed by the Enforcement Directorate, only three per cent have people associated with politics. The remaining 97% cases are linked to officials and criminals. Those who see benefits in a corrupt system are the ones who are crying foul and presenting the wrong picture."

Since his government came to power in 2014, eliminating corruption has been its priority, he said, citing steps like ending interviews for Group C and Group D jobs, launching of National Single Window System, efforts for making government services as faceless as possible and starting the DBT (direct benefit transfer) system to prevent the money of the poor from going into the pockets of middlemen.

"As a result, we have removed the names of more than 10 crore (100 million) fake beneficiaries who were not even born. By doing this, the government saved 22.75 lakh crore from going into the wrong hands. I am committed to taking strict action against the corrupt," he said.

Before 2014, the ED attached assets worth only 25,000 crore, whereas in the last 10 years the corresponding seizure surged to over one lakh crore, he said. "I assure your readers that action against such people, who steal the money meant for the welfare of the people of this country, will not end," he told the newspaper.

BJP Model versus the Congress Model

To a question that it is being said that there is not much enthusiasm among voters and no wave for the Lok Sabha polls starting from April 19, Mr. Modi said it is not the elections but the Opposition camp that is dull because of their certain defeat.

"Even the Opposition believes that the NDA government will return to power, which is why several opposition leaders are shying away from poll campaign. Many people have started blaming EVMs (electronic voting machines) even before the polls have begun," he said.

He added that people have had the opportunity to compare the "BJP Model" and the "Congress Model" for the first time. "The Congress ruled the country with full majority for five-six decades. In comparison, the BJP has served with absolute majority for only one decade. When they had full majority governments, all they did was strengthen their family. Today, when we have a majority government, our priority is to strengthen the country; villages, the poor, our farmers, and the middle-class society," he said.

If one wishes to see the wave, one will have to go to the ground and be among the masses to see their enthusiasm for the third term of the BJP government at the Centre. "Our workers are already in the field. Now, even citizens have taken to the streets with 'Phir Ek Baar, Modi Sarkar' slogans. When was the last time you saw something like this in the entire world, that even after 10 years of a government, the masses are engaged to reelect it to power with the same enthusiasm and absolute fervour," he said.

People are taking note of the fact that India is the fifth-largest and the fastest-growing economy in the world and host the third-largest startup ecosystem of the world, he said.

Citing a host of development initiatives, Mr. Modi also referred to the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya after a wait of 500 years and the removal of Article 370 as among the issues which have enthused the voters. "Our report card of 10 years is proof that the BJP fulfils its guarantees. Now, we are going to the masses with our vision of a developed India by 2047," he said.

