ADVERTISEMENT

Eshwarappa was expelled as per his wish, says Yediyurappa

April 23, 2024 07:15 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Former Minister K.S. Eshwarappa was expelled from the BJP as per his (Mr. Eshwarappa’s) wish, said former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to presspersons in Shivamogga on Tuesday, Mr. Yediyurappa made it clear that he had no role in Mr. Eshwarappa’s expulsion from the party. “He was expelled as per his wish. I have no role in it,” he said.

The party expelled Mr. Eshwarappa, who is contesting for the Shivamogga Lok Sabha seat as an Independent candidate against BJP’s official candidate B.Y. Raghavendra.

ADVERTISEMENT

Further, Mr. Yediyurappa exuded confidence that the BJP-JD(S) combine would win all 28 seats in the State to ensure Narendra Modi continued as Prime Minister. He also added that his son, Mr. Raghavendra, would win by a higher margin than his previous election in 2019.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

BJP State president B.Y. Vijayendra said the party gave Mr. Eshwarappa many opportunities to change his decision. As he did not withdraw the papers, the party’s disciplinary committee expelled him.

Mr. Yediyurappa, Mr. Vijayendra, and Mr. Raghavendra participated in the Huchhuraya Swamy Rathotsava in Shikaripur on Tuesday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US