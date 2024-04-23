Eshwarappa was expelled as per his wish, says Yediyurappa

April 23, 2024 07:15 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST - Shivamogga

Former Minister K.S. Eshwarappa was expelled from the BJP as per his (Mr. Eshwarappa’s) wish, said former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa.

Speaking to presspersons in Shivamogga on Tuesday, Mr. Yediyurappa made it clear that he had no role in Mr. Eshwarappa’s expulsion from the party. “He was expelled as per his wish. I have no role in it,” he said.

The party expelled Mr. Eshwarappa, who is contesting for the Shivamogga Lok Sabha seat as an Independent candidate against BJP’s official candidate B.Y. Raghavendra.

Further, Mr. Yediyurappa exuded confidence that the BJP-JD(S) combine would win all 28 seats in the State to ensure Narendra Modi continued as Prime Minister. He also added that his son, Mr. Raghavendra, would win by a higher margin than his previous election in 2019.

BJP State president B.Y. Vijayendra said the party gave Mr. Eshwarappa many opportunities to change his decision. As he did not withdraw the papers, the party’s disciplinary committee expelled him.

Mr. Yediyurappa, Mr. Vijayendra, and Mr. Raghavendra participated in the Huchhuraya Swamy Rathotsava in Shikaripur on Tuesday.