ADVERTISEMENT

Eshwarappa stopped from holding election meeting at Shiralakoppa

May 02, 2024 10:04 pm | Updated May 03, 2024 08:07 am IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

BJP’s expelled veteran leader and former Deputy Chief Minister K S Eshwarappa | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The former Deputy Chief Minister K.S. Eshwarappa, contesting as an Independent candidate for the Shivamogga Lok Sabha seat, was stopped from holding an election meeting on the premises of a temple at Shiralakoppa in Shikaripur taluk on Wednesday.

Supporters of the candidate had organised a meeting on the premises of Mylara Lingeshwara temple on Sorab Road in Shikaripur. The team meant to enforce the model code of conduct ensured that the stage and sound system were removed.

Mr. Eshwarappa got angry as he reached the spot. He addressed the gathering from the vehicle. He alleged the programme was disturbed at the behest of the former CM B.S. Yediyurappa and Congress leaders. “I will address at the same venue after winning the election. I will win the election irrespective of the efforts of BJP leaders to defeat me. In a democratic system, every candidate should have equal opportunities to campaign,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US