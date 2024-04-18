GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Eshwarappa seeks rejection of BJP’s plea to stop him from using Modi’s photos in his campaign

April 18, 2024 08:13 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Former BJP Minister K.S. Eshwarappa has filed an interlocutory application in a Shivamogga court seeking rejection of the BJP’s plea to stop him from using Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s photo in the campaign. The court has given time to the Shivamogga district unit of the BJP to file its objections by Friday.

Mr. Eshwarappa, who has filed nomination papers in Lok Sabha election for Shivamogga seat, has been using Modi’s photos in his campaign. Shivamogga district BJP president T.D. Megharaj moved the court on April 15 with a plea to stop Eshwarappa from using the Prime Minister’s photos. The petition came before the Principal Senior Civil Judge and CJM of Shivamogga on April 16. Eshwarappa was given time until Thursday to file his objections.

Eshwarappa’s advocate filed the objections when the matter came up for hearing on Thursday. Besides that, his advocate filed another application seeking the rejection of the BJP’s plea.

The BJP’s district president has been given time until Friday to file his objection to Eshwarappa’s fresh application.

