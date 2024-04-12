GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Eshwarappa takes out procession with Modi-lookalike by his side, files nomination papers

April 12, 2024 08:30 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau
BJP leader K.S. Eshwarappa with a lookalike of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a procession in Shivamogga on Friday.

BJP leader K.S. Eshwarappa with a lookalike of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a procession in Shivamogga on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

BJP leader and former Deputy Chief Minister K.S. Eshwarappa took out a procession here on Friday before filing his nomination papers to contest as an Independent from the Shivamogga Lok Sabha constituency.

Hundreds of people from different parts of the constituency participated in the procession that began after offering prayers at Kote Marikamba, Seetharamanjaneya, and Ganapati temples. Many of them carried saffron flags. Along the procession route, his supporters raised slogans praising him as a “Hindu Huli” (Hindu tiger).

Mr. Eshwarappa and his few supporters were on a specially decorated vehicle, on which photos of both the candidate and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were prominently displayed. Interestingly, one of the supporters was dressed to look like Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He was seen waving at the gathering along the procession that covered Gandhi Bazaar, Ameer Ahmed Circle, Gopi Circle, and other areas.

Mr. Eshwarappa, addressing the gathering, said he was impressed by the turnout of his supporters on the day. He was confident of winning the election. “Besides my becoming an MP, this election will bring changes to the State BJP,” he said. Miffed over his son K.E. Kanthesh not being given the BJP ticket, he is contesting as an Independent against incumbent MP B.Y. Raghavendra, son of BJP veteran B.S. Eshwarappa, whom he has accused of favouring his own family.

